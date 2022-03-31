SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Losing a child is a parent’s worst nightmare.

“Ben loved to travel and go on adventures with family and friends,” Amy Lewman said.

Ben Lewman passed away three years ago at the age of 21, but his mother Amy said her son continues to make an impact in people’s lives. Ben donated seven organs and tissue and the recipients have written thank you letters to Amy.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Thank you for helping me have another opportunity to go to school and play basketball and have fun with my friends and family,” Amy read.

For some, the organs save lives. For others, the transplants allow them to enjoy their lives.

“Since I have received this tissue transplant I was able to continue to compete in competitive sports. For that, I am very grateful to you and your loved one. My family will always remember your act of kindness,” Amy read in another letter.

John Jorgensen is the donation services coordinator for the Iowa Donor Network. He said Iowans donated more than 300 organs last year, but there’s still more work to be done.

“But yet still there are more than 107,000 people waiting on a transplant list in the United States, waiting on that call for a life-saving transplant,” Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen said the Donor Network has increased communication with hospitals and talked to drivers ed classes about registering as organ donors when they get their license. You can visit their website here.