Iowa woman starts to speak again before Christmas after brain surgery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) – A man in Iowa says he feels he got his wife back and it happened just in time for holidays.

Kaitlin Richardson temporarily lost her ability to speak after a complex brain surgery.

Richardson is starting to speak again, just in time for Christmas.

It’s something many of us take for granted.

The gift of saying a simple hello to our loved ones.

Kaitlin’s husband, Noah, said that was almost taken away after she began complaining of blurred vision.

“Thought she just maybe needed glasses, we had kind of been putting it off for a while,” said Noah Richardson, Kaitlin’s husband.

It wasn’t until weeks later when one doctor led to another, finally getting an MRI at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, only to find out she had a tumor in her brain.

“It was so surreal when we found out. My wife, 28 years old, having a brain tumor,” said Richardson.

It was also more serious than they anticipated.

“They were so surprised. She didn’t have a headache. She was walking, talking,” said Kaitlin’s husband.

Luckily, the tumor was soft enough to be removed, but that was just half the battle.

“During surgery, she had a mini-stroke and that’s what caused right-side paralysis. So her right arm wasn’t working, her right leg wasn’t working, she couldn’t speak,” said Noah Richardson.

It wasn’t until weeks later as Noah made a trip back home, he’d hear his wife’s voice again.

“I just started crying. I said ‘oh my gosh,’ just praising God that my wife’s voice came back,” said Kaitlin’s husband.

On December 23, Noah posted a video for their 2-year-old son staying with grandparents.

“Can you say his name?” said Noah Richardson.

“Jonah,” said Kaitlin Richardson.

“It’s Christmas time right now, of course, we want to be home with our families, but I’m with my wife. I got my wife back. God spared her life for me and now our boy has his mommy back too and I just couldn’t be more grateful,” said Noah Richardson, Kaitlin’s husband.

While the road to recovery is long, this family says their gift came a couple of days early.

“Definitely got a Christmas miracle, everyone is calling my wife the miracle girl and she is. I mean she’s a fighter, she’s a warrior, and she’s holding on for us,” said Kaitlin’s husband.

Kaitlin is continuing to regain more and more strength each day.