MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WHO)– A Marshalltown woman was killed after being ejected from a car in a rollover crash in rural Marshall County early Wednesday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol reports that 21-year-old Giana Alvarez died from her injuries following a car crash around 3:00 a.m.

A 2007 Chevy Impala carrying three people left the roadway near the intersection of Quarry Road and Three Bridges Road – two gravel roads northeast of LeGrand. The car rolled over, partially ejecting Alvarez. Neither she or the two other occupants of the car – 29-year-old Bernard Brooks and 27-year-old Devrann Harding, were wearing seatbelts.

Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. A crash reports states that authorities still aren’t sure who was driving. The crash remains under investigation.