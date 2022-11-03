Lynz Ross (Photo courtesy of Ross’ family)

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A passenger on a motorcycle involved in a crash in Des Moines over the weekend has died from her injuries.

Lynz Ross, 35 of Des Moines, passed away on Wednesday, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Ross was the passenger on a motorcycle that collided with a car around 3:35 a.m. Sunday at 19th Street and the westbound I-235 off-ramp.

Sgt. Parizek said the preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle was speeding northbound on 19th Street when it collided with a car that was crossing 19th Street while exiting the I-235 westbound off-ramp.

Witnesses told police the car entered the intersection on a green light.

The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries at a Des Moines hospital.

Police said the operator of the motorcycle remains hospitalized in critical condition. His name has not been released.