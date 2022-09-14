IDA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many veterans faced a variety of challenges during their service, but a new act will provide more benefits for veterans.

The PACT Act allows veterans to seek treatment if they suffered from exposure to toxic burn pits during their time in the military. The U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, was in Iowa this week. He said these new benefits are available for a variety of veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals while serving in the military.

“Please file your claims. This is importantly for post-9/11 vets, but not just for post-9/11 vets. It’s also for Persian Gulf War vets going back to 1991. It’s also for Vietnam-era vets who were exposed to Agent Orange and are now suffering from hypertension,” said McDonough.

The PACT Act also allows veterans with cancer in the brain or kidney to seek disability benefits without having to prove their military service caused the cancer.

Dale Ullrich with Ida County Veterans Affairs said a lot of veterans were exposed to chemicals at burn pits and now he expects more service members to seek disability benefits.

“The burn pits were the big problem for a lot of this where they’re having trouble with the COPD, the bronchitis, even the rhinitis and asthma, so yeah, there’s going to be a very large percentage of these guys who are probably going to come in,” said Ullrich.

Surviving family members of veterans may also be eligible for benefits under the PACT Act and applications can be submitted online or by mail.