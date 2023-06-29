MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Arts + Culture Alliance’s Neighborhood Murals Project is responsible for the painting of four murals around Marshalltown They depict the city’s diversity and resilience following the 2018 tornado and the 2020 derecho.

The alliance tapped street artist Sasha Reisin, an artist from Argentina, for the murals.

Reisin said that he conducted interviews and meetings with residents so he could incorporate their experience into his art.

“It’s something that people really appreciate and express through the dozen interviews I made and the workshops meetings with the neighbors and the stakeholders and going around town. So I can truly see how people are working hard on recovery. Rebuilding and replanting the canopy that was lost during the storms,” Reisin said.

Reisin recently completed the fourth and final mural, although out of order, called Chapter 4 Dreams. For the mural, students from Woodbury School were able to add their own personal touch below Reisin’s work.

To learn more about the Neighborhood Murals project visit the Arts + Culture Alliance’s website.