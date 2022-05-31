HAMILTON COUNTY, IOWA — The National Weather Service on Tuesday is assessing damage from severe storms on Monday night, but two storm chasers have an idea what they saw.

“Here comes the tornado!,” Travis Kramme and Nic Hansen yelled on Monday night as they were rolling on a cell phone camera as the storm hit. Moments later the howling wind intensifies and a crumpled grain bin flies by, twisting in the wind. At that moment the storm chasers see a downed power line in front of them and throw their truck into reverse and the video cuts off.

A number of buildings near Kamrar and Boxholm were destroyed by the storms but no serious injuries have been reported. No tornadoes were reported on Monday night. The National Weather Service believes the video may have caught a downburst.