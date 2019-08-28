Iowa State University works to increase student safety through a special app

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa State University is working to keep its students safe by using an app.

Its called the guardian and is designed to help students feel safe while walking around campus alone.

ISU police say the virtual tracker is one of the most used features. It allows students to share their routes with family or friends, and even campus police.

Campus Police Chief Michael Newton says “The really nice thing about the safety timer piece is if while they’re walking, it gives us their geographical location. They can submit tips to us. There’s a one-touch calling of the police department so they can hit the button and they can call us.”

The guardian app first came out last year at Iowa State and campus police continue to see an increase in users. They expect that to continue throughout this school year.