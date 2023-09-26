AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Fresh off the team’s first conference win of the season and a career-performance from its quarterback, Iowa State signal-caller Rocco Becht has been named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week.

Last Saturday, Becht totaled 27 completions and threw for a career-high 348 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Cyclones’ 34-27 win over Oklahoma State. The redshirt freshman became the fourth quarterback in ISU history to record a game with over 300 yards passing, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The Wesley Chapel, Fl. native is just the third Cyclones QB in the Matt Campbell era to win his first conference start, joining Brock Purdy and Kyle Kempt.