Iowa State fan loses partnership with Busch Light over racially motivated tweets

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Carson King, an Iowa State football fan has now helped raise more than 1 million dollars for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

It’s an achievement that now carries a cloud of his former tweets.

“I really hope people focus on the positivity that all this has brought. Obviously I’ve made mistakes in my past, but everyone has,” said King.

Morningside college career counselor Stacie Hays said it’s a lesson she is constantly trying to teach students as they work to build their future careers.

“I think students have a false sense of security that everything that they put on social media is private or even if their setting is set to private, that doesn’t mean that people are not going to see what they’re talking about or what they shared,” said Hays.

It’s why all students are encouraged to maintain their professionalism on and off campus.

“What we like to say to students is if it isn’t something that you wouldn’t want your parents, or your grandparents or your boss to see than it probably isn’t something you should be sharing publicly,” said Hays.