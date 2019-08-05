Iowa State Fair’s butter cow tradition lives on

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — One of the Iowa State Fair’s most famous butter carved traditions lives on.

As always, Sarah Pratt is in the midst of creating a 600-pound butter cow for the agriculture building, but taking it a step further this year.

The butter cow will be kept company by iconic characters from Sesame Street, with everyone from Big Bird to Elmo being carved in rich buttery goodness. This theme was chosen to honor the shows 50th anniversary this year.

The Iowa State Fair starts this Thursday and goes through August 18.