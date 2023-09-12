DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Fair hopes the successes of 2023 will be contagious and spread to next year.

On Tuesday the Fair announced the theme for 2024 will be ‘Fair Fever’. The Fair release four promotional calendars as well, featuring nostalgic Woodstock-era graphics. The 2024 State Fair will be held from August 8th to the 18th. The 2023 Fair finished as the second-best attended in its history.

The Fair announced the new theme with this statement: