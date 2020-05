DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported an additional 398 positive COVID-19 cases across Iowa, bringing the state’s total to 11,457 cases.

The IDPH has also reported there have been an additional 12 deaths, bringing the state death toll to 243.

There have been a total of 4,685 Iowans who have recovered, which means the number of current active COVID-19 cases in Iowa is 6,772.

The IDPH has noted that 70,261 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19.