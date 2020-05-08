Iowa poultry farmer steps up to meet need for processing

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (ABC News/KETV) – At Duncan’s Poultry in Missouri Valley, Iowa, 4,000 chicks are picked up in just one day.

“This year we’ve really seen a major increase in demand,” said owner, Matt Duncan.

Duncan said at their chicken farm, they sell chicks, raise chickens, process them on site and then sell the meat in their shop.

“Complete from a chick all the way to a table is what we do here,” said Duncan. “We’ve been doing that for 32 years.”

Duncan said empty shelves and higher meat prices scare shoppers away from the grocery store. He said he’s seeing people who’d rather raise their food themselves.

“We’ve seen people who say, ‘Hey, we can raise these ourselves.’ So they’re coming in to get the chicks, the feed and the processing. We’ve seen a huge increase in that in our business here since February,” Duncan said.

Unlike raising cattle and hogs, Duncan said chickens are a shorter commitment and easier to harvest.

“[Customers] are like, ‘We can be done with this by mid-summer, have the chickens right in our freezer,’ and they’re there ready for them to eat all year long,” he said.

He’s also seeing new customers who’d rather avoid bigger grocery stores.

“They’ve been able to social distance a little bit more just by coming out here, they can pick up the chickens, take them right home and they’re there, ready for their freezer,” he said.

Coronavirus cases at packing plants have poultry farmer reaching out to Duncan for processing. He said he’s already almost booked for the entire summer.

“Usually it’s just a few weeks advance notice that people need to give, now it’s months,” Duncan said.

Duncan said this pandemic is an opportunity for people to educate themselves about where their food comes from. He encourages shoppers to support local options and not forget the smaller producers.