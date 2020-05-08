Iowa Nurses Association establishes 24/7 Nurse to Nurse support line

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Nurses Association (INA) is proud to announce the inception of a new Nurse to Nurse support line available to all nurses across the state.

The Nurse to Nurse support line has been devised by INA’s COVID-19 Task Force and focuses on providing support for nurses’ mental health and well-being during the coronavirus pandemic.

With over 10,000 confirmed cases across the state, Iowa continues to be hit by COVId-19 harder than its bordering states. And with daily changes to a global healthcare system because of the pandemic, and new information emerging rapidly, nurses are experiencing higher than normal levels of stress and anxiety.

INA’s purpose is to connect, support, and advocate for nurses in Iowa.

Establishing the Nurse to Nurse support line provides peer support and a listening ear for nurses in need.

The line is to be staffed by volunteer nurses and is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

The Nurse to Nurse line is an additional measure included in INA’s resources focused on the mental and emotional health of individuals in the profession.

Multiple tools, information, and resources have been made available through the association’s website. There are also regularly scheduled webinars and virtual meetings through the site.

INA recognizes the gravity of this situation and wants to emphasize this Nurse to Nurse support line is available to all nurses across the state, not just INA members.

The support line is available by calling 515-650-2295.

INA encourages nurses and healthcare professionals to explore the resources available, as new information is updated on the site daily.

Latest Stories