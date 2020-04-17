Younger people urged to work polls in Iowa because of virus

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa City Press-Citizen/AP) — An Iowa lawmaker wants to persuade younger people to sign up to be election workers because the retirees who typically staff the polls are more at risk of complications if they contract the conronavirus.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that state Sen. Zach Wahls, a Coralville Democrat, says his “strong preference” is that people vote by mail in the June 2 primary. But he says that “obviously there are people who will want to vote in person.”

He says he is signing up to work the polls, something he is allowed to do because he’s not on the ballot, and is hoping his peers will, too.

