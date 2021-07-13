Workers remove boat for inquiry in Adventureland water ride accident

Brothers David, from left, Gus and Michael Jaramillo of Marion, Iowa are shown in this undated family photo released by the family’s attorney Ryan Best. An accident on a popular boat ride at Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa on Saturday, July 3, 2021 killed 11-year-old Michael, left his brother David in critical condition, while Gus suffered minor injuries. (Family photo/attorney Ryan Best via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Workers have used a crane to remove a boat from an Iowa amusement park as investigators look into what caused an accident that killed one boy and critically injured his brother.

The boat weighing over 1,700 pounds was removed from the channel on the Raging River ride so that inspectors and engineers could have a closer examination.

Adventureland attorney Guy Cook says the boat was placed on a trailer and taken to a secure location. The boat was carrying six members of an Iowa family at the park in Altoona when it unexpectedly overturned on July 3, trapping two of them underneath in the water for minutes.

11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died of his injuries, while 16-year-old David Jaramillo remains hospitalized in critical condition.