Workers react as hotspot Tyson Waterloo plant re-opens Thursday

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, a sign stands in front of the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa. The coronavirus is devastating the nation’s meatpacking communities — places like Waterloo and Sioux City in Iowa, Grand Island, Neb., and Worthington, Minn. Within weeks, the outbreaks around slaughterhouses have turned into full-scale disasters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WATERLOO, Iowa (CNN Newsource) – With the Tyson Waterloo reopening Thursday after hundreds of COVID-19 cases prompted its shutdown, some workers at the plant are still concerned for their health.

Donald, an employee at the Waterloo plant, who asked to be identified only by his first name, is set to return to work Friday after battling COVID-19 himself.

He says he feels “bad” about the prospect of going back to work but acknowledges: ” I aint got no choice.”

“I can’t beat Donald Trump and Tyson – both of them are billionaires,” he told CNN.

“I mean, that’s two billionaires against me,” he added.

Another production line worker at the plant was skeptical of the push to re-open.

“I feel like they’re not putting the people first,” he said.

“It’s like as long as they get what they need out of it, everybody else doesn’t matter.”



“I probably wouldn’t really feel safe [going back] until after this pandemic is over,” the production line worker added.

“I’m halfway thinking about finding another job. I’m re-thinking my job,” the production line worker said.

Both Tyson employees asked for anonymity for fear of losing their jobs.

Donald expressed frustration at the fact that the plant is part of an essential industry.

“I did not sign up to be an essential worker – I signed no paper work for that,” Donald said.

“But it’s something I gotta deal with because I gotta live too,” Donald added.

According to Tyson, “all team members returning to work have been tested for COVID-19, and any team member who has tested positive will remain on sick leave until released by health officials to return to work. Team members who have not been tested will be unable to return to work and all new hires will be tested prior to starting work.”

While the plant was idle, the company says it performed an additional deep clean and sanitization of the entire facility. Returning team members will see the changes made to promote social distancing and protective measures that meet or exceed CDC and OSHA guidance, according to Tyson.

The company says the new measures will include temperature checks upon arrival, face masks provided by Tyson, and dedicated social distance monitors to help with adherence to protocols.

The Black Hawk County health department linked the Tyson plant to at least 444 COVID-19 cases among its employees which caused the company to halt production on April 22.

Latest Coronavirus Stories