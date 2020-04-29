Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Worker killed in Des Moines construction site crash

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines say a worker has been killed in a construction zone crash in the northern part of the city.

Police say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday, when first responders were called to the site.

Police say officers arrived to find that a car had lost control, jumped a curb and hit 41-year-old Jorge Lopez Guillen, of Des Moines, who was working within a construction site at the time.

Guillen was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police cited the driver, 72-year-old Eugene Davis, of Des Moines, for driving on a suspended license and having no insurance, misdemeanor vehicular homicide and failure to maintain control.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss