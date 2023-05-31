SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Davenport city and emergency leaders are facing criticism over rescue efforts at a partially collapsed apartment building.

More than a dozen tennets were escorted to safety on the night of the collapse and a total of 9 people have been rescued. Davenport officials say the apartments are on the brink of complete collapse and are hesitant to perform a full sweep of the units.

Woodbury County’s Emergency Management said decisions are carefully considered in situations like this.

“What we would do is try to be as collaborative as possible, bringing in members with technical expertise and also the ability to command and make decisions with local first responders,” said Michael Montino of Woodbury County Emergency Management.

Rescue efforts have now pulled several pets from parts of the building deemed stable enough for crews but five people are still unaccounted for with two believed to be in the rubble.