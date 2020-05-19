Woman’s death in eastern Iowa under investigation as homicide

PELLA, Iowa (KCUA/AP) – The death of a woman in Pella, Iowa Monday night is being investigated as a homicide.

The Pella Police Department received a domestic disturbance call around 8:20 p.m. on Monday that took them to the 100 Block of Glenwood Street in Pella.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS), officers immediately found an unresponsive woman upon arrival at the home.

State crime officials said lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pella Police Department and The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Major Crime Unit are investigating this death as a homicide.

Authorities said while no arrests have been made at this time, they believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death will be conducted by the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

Officials said the identity of the deceased woman is being withheld until her family is notified.

According to IDPS, more details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the Pella Police Department at 641-628-4921.

Latest Stories