Woman sues University of Iowa, fraternity over sex assault

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A woman is suing a University of Iowa fraternity and two men after an alleged sexual assault that spawned protests on campus earlier this fall.

The woman alleges in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that two members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, also known as Fiji, sexually assaulted her at a party at the house in September 2020.

She says the alleged assault was filmed and widely circulated.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages against the two males and the fraternity.

The two men were expelled from the fraternity but no charges were filed. The lack of charges prompted protests on campus in the fall.