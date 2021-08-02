Sioux City woman accused of spitting on police officer during arrest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman was arrested after allegedly throwing things out of her apartment window and spitting on a police officer.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Sunday after Sarah Saunsoci, 32, of Sioux City, was throwing things out of her apartment window on the 1700 block of Jackson Street, causing damage to vehicles parked below, according to court documents.

After officials knocked on her door for a few minutes, Saunsoci and her neighbor entered the hallway where it was confirmed that Saunsoci was who officers were looking for.

Saunsoci then attempted to evade officers by running down the stairwell and was apprehended a short time later.

Documents said she appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, and officers placed her in the squad car so they could investigate the situation further. While officers were near Saunsoci with the car windows down, she spat on an officer on the right side of his head and shoulder.

Saunsoci was arrested and charged with assault on persons in certain occupations. She was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a 1,500 bond.