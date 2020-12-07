Woman shot in leg on state property near Iowa Capitol

Iowa News
Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A woman was shot on state property near the Iowa State Capitol Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

KCCI-TV reported the injured person was a woman, who was shot in the leg after a traffic incident.

Officials didn’t identify the woman.

The Iowa State Patrol and Division of Criminal investigation were investigating the shooting.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss