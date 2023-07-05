DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A woman was shot early Wednesday morning after a fight broke out at Lauridsen Skate Park in downtown Des Moines.

It happened a little before 3:00 a.m. according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The victim told police a fight started, in which she was not involved, and when she heard gunfire she ran for cover.

That’s when she realized she had been shot in the leg. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police recovered shell casings from the scene and are continuing to investigate.