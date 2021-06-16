Woman riding tricycle dead after being hit by pickup in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman is dead after being hit by a pickup while she was riding a tricycle in Fort Dodge on Tuesday.

Authorities were notified of the incident at the intersection of 8th Avenue South and South 31st Street at 9:30 a.m., according to the Fort Dodge Police Department. The woman was said to have been unresponsive at the time.

Officers arrived to the seen and found an unresponsive woman lying in the road. The police said that bases off the injuries observed, the Webster County Medical Examiner was called to the scene. The woman, Melissa Ristau, 65, of Fort Dodge, was pronounced dead.

Police said that a pickup driven by Oeyten Rasmussen, 18, of Goldfield, was turning north onto 31st Street and hit Ristau who was crossing the street on a tricycle.

An investigations is ongoing and the Iowa State Patrol is assisting.