Minnesota woman refuses to pay ticket

CENTRAL IOWA – A Minnesota woman is refusing to pay a traffic ticket from Iowa that she received around 30 years ago.

Amy Rush, Minnesota said the officer who gave her the ticket should have been more concerned with her fate as a runaway, and that she shouldn’t have given her the ticket in the first place.

She got the ticket back in the 1990s when she was a 15-year-old runaway. She was hitchhiking with an older man through central Iowa when the man got pulled over for speeding. The officer gave the man a ticket for speeding and gave Rush a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt.

“You know, I was a runaway. The officer that pulled us over not only did not see an I.D. or license from me but you know never inquired more about me at all. And for all, they knew I was what a deranged psychopath or something,” Rush said.

Rush said about 15 years ago the state sent a letter to her parent’s house, stating that she owed $35 for the ticket but refuses to pay it.

She said she was surprised that she got a letter just a few days ago stating that a debt collection agency was trying to get that money. She now lives just outside of St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to an Iowa lawyer, there is no statute of limitations on these kinds of lines, and if she doesn’t pay the fee the letters will continue to come.

“Well if you have an unpaid fine, it’s not going to go away. It’s gonna be there until you pay it. And if it’s there, they’ll eventually try and get it. Sometimes they don’t, but sometimes they do,” said Mark Pennington, and Iowa attorney.

For Iowa residents, the debt collection agency can withhold state taxes, or the state can refuse to renew your vehicle registration. But since Rush lives in Minnesota, the only real action the state can take is to issue an arrest warrant.