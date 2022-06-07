DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa police alleged a victim who was shot and killed was targeted.

The Des Moines Police Department stated a 21-year-old victim was deliberately targeted in a shooting on Monday night near downtown Des Moines. It is the ninth homicide of the year in the city.

Des Moines Police reported they responded to the 700 block of Robert D. Ray Drive at 9:30 pm to a report of a shooting.

Officers found a woman at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. She was declared dead at the scene. Her name is not being released at this time.

Des Moines Police have not made any arrests but are interviewing witnesses and following leads. Police said this appears to be a targeted shooting, and there isn’t a threat to the greater public.