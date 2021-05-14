Woman fleeing officers faces charges after fatal crash in Des Moines, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Des Moines police have arrested a woman they say caused the death of a man while trying to get away from officers Thursday night.

Just before 7:00 p.m., police pulled over 35-year-old Ashley Hennings of Des Moines at the intersection of Hubbell and Guthrie avenues for having expired plates. The officer learned Hennings had outstanding warrants and when they tried to arrest her, she drove off.

Police say the crash happened during a brief chase when Hennings was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Hubbell Avenue and struck the driver side of a northbound vehicle that was turning left onto eastbound Guthrie Avenue.

The 53-year-old driver of the car was critically injured and later died at the hospital. His name has not yet been released.

Hennings fled from the scene on foot but was taken into custody a short distance from the crash. She was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and has been booked into the Polk County Jail.

In addition to the previous warrants, she is now charged with:

Reckless Driving Causing Death

Leaving The Scene Of A Fatality Accident

Eluding

Wrong Way On A One Way Street

Driving On Wrong Side Of A Two-Way Highway

Registration Violation

Operation Without Insurance

Officers say they observed signs of impairment in Hennings but are waiting on the results of a toxicology report.

The investigation into the crash continues.