Woman faces obstruction, accessory counts in killing of Iowa City man

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police say another arrest has been made in the April killing of an Iowa City man.

Iowa City police arrested 30-year-old Whitney Claybon on Saturday, saying she shuttled a suspect in the case out of town and lied to detectives regarding his whereabouts.

Claybon is charged with accessory after the fact and obstructing prosecution in the April 20 shooting death of 21-year-old Kejuan Winters.

Officials say Claybon told detectives on May 14 that she took a man suspected in the killing to Chicago.

But detectives later discovered that Claybon had used another person’s driver’s license to rent a car and take the man to Minnesota.

