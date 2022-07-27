FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) – Police in Fort Dodge are investigating a shooting that left a woman fighting for her life Tuesday afternoon.

Calls about shots fired in the area of the 1000 block of South 20th Street started coming in around 4:40 p.m., according to the Fort Dodge Police Department. More calls indicated a woman had been shot.

Officers were dispatched to the area and on arrival found a 26-year-old woman who was suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where her condition was considered critical as of Tuesday night. The victim’s name has not been released.

Investigators located several witnesses in the area and also found several houses that had been hit by gunfire. A large amount of physical evidence was also gathered at the scene of the shooting.

Police said it appears this was an isolated incident and not a random act.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing and police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or who may have video footage related to the case, to contact them.

Anonymous tips can also be provided via the Webster County Crime Stoppers website or by calling (515) 573-1444.