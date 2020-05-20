Woman accused of racist attacks in Iowa competent for trial

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Polk County (Iowa) Jail shows Nicole Marie Poole, who also goes by the name Nicole Franklin. A trial has been scheduled for Franklin, accused of hate crimes in the Des Moines area, including intentionally running over a girl she thought was Mexican. She is charged with assault in violation of individual rights in connection with an incident at a convenience store and is scheduled to go on trial Feb. 3 in Des Moines. Court documents indicate she also goes by the name of Nicole Franklin. (Polk County Jail via AP, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman accused of intentionally hitting children with her car because of their race has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Television station KCRG reports court documents show a psychiatric evaluation found Nicole Poole competent. Poole is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Police have said she intentionally ran over a Hispanic girl and a black boy near Des Moines-area schools last December. Both children survived.

She is also charged in connection with an outburst at a convenience store in West Des Moines on the same day the children were hit.

A judge found her incompetent to stand trial in February and she was ordered to receive treatment.