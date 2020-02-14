Woman accused of fatally injuring baby at her daycare

Breaking News
Iowa News

ANITA, Iowa (AP) — A western Iowa woman is accused of killing an 11-week-old baby at her daycare by shaking her.

Cass County court records say 36-year-old Alison Dorsey, of Anita, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. She remained in Cass County Jail on Friday. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Authorities have said the child died Oct. 8 at an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital from internal brain bleeding — a condition commonly described as shaken baby syndrome.

