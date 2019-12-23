Woman accused in racist attack is charged in 2nd incident

This undated photo provided by the Polk County (Iowa) Jail shows Nicole Marie Poole Franklin. Clive, Iowa police on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, charged Franklin, of Des Moines with attempted murder. She’s accused of purposely running down a 14-year-old girl who was walking along a sidewalk in a suburban neighborhood. Police say Franklin told investigators she hit the girl because she is “a Mexican.” The girl was seriously hurt but is recovering from her injuries. Franklin is being held in the Polk County Jail.(Polk County Jail via AP)

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa woman who told police she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the girl was Mexican has been charged with a hate crime for a second incident.

Nicole Franklin was charged Sunday with assault in violation of individual rights. She is also known as Nicole Poole.

Franklin was charged with attempted murder following the Dec. 9 attack in the Des Moines suburb of Clive.

West Des Moines police say Franklin also went to a convenience store where she threw items at a clerk and directed racial epithets at him and customers.

Her attorney hasn’t returned a call Monday.