Woman, 22, killed at protest as civil unrest roils Davenport

A heavy police presence is seen near an entrance of NorthPark Mall along West Kimberly Road Monday, June 1, 2020, in Davenport, Iowa. Two people are dead and a police officer was wounded in a round of rioting and violence that occurred Sunday night into Monday morning in Davenport. (Meg McLaughlin/Quad City Times via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Relatives of a 22-year-old woman says she was shot and killed while leaving a protest against police brutality outside a Walmart store in Davenport.

Italia Marie Kelly was one of two people fatally shot overnight as civil unrest roiled the city.

Kelly’s aunt says she joined a protest late Sunday over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding Kelly’s death. No arrests have been made.

Police say dozens of people gathered at a mall late Sunday then fanned out across Davenport, firing guns, and damaging businesses. One officer was wounded in a shooting.

Heavy police presence surrounds the Walmart on West Kimberly Road after reports of gunfire Monday, June 1, 2020, in a round of rioting and violence that occurred Sunday night into Monday morning in Davenport. (Meg McLaughlin/Quad City Times via AP)

Heavy police presence is staged at the NorthPark Mall early Monday, June 1, 2020, in Davenport, Iowa after a round of rioting and violence that occurred Sunday night into Monday morning in Davenport (Meg McLaughlin/Quad City Times via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Kelly family shows Italia Marie Kelly, 22, of Davenport, Iowa. Kelly, who also went by the last name Impinto, was shot and killed outside a Walmart early Monday, June 1, 2020, while leaving a protest against police brutality. Police say the death is under investigation and came amid a night of civil unrest in Davenport, Iowa’s third largest city. (Courtesy of the Kelly family via AP)