JOHNSTON, Iowa (WHO) — Witnesses to a fatal shooting at a Johnston apartment building say the shooter acted in self-defense.

“He saved our lives. We would have been stabbed if he wouldn’t have kept his line of sight with that man to make sure that we did not get hurt,” said Shelby Meier, the wife of the alleged shooter.

The shooting happened on Tuesday around 11:30pm in an apartment building in the 4700 block of NW 62nd Avenue. First responders found 62-year-old Steven Miller suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries. Another person was injured by a gunshot, with non-life threatening injuries. This adult male was one the alleged shooter’s family says was helping fend off Miller.

“Horrific. I am in shock. Like how everything went down. Not something I expected,” said Katelyn Moredock, the wife of the second shooting victim who will survive.

Meier and Moredock allege that Miller was being aggressive from Moredock’s room, attacking Moredock’s husband. That is when Meier said her husband went into the room and that is when Miller grabbed a knife. From there the ladies described being chased with the blade into the apartment hallway, fearing for their lives, saying the shooter had no choice.

“He did have his gun raised and told him ‘stop please, please don’t do this, please stop’, and he just charged at him like a wild animal,” said Meier. “…He just kept coming. He wouldn’t stop even the first shot he still stayed standing.”

The ladies would go on to say that the alleged shooter helped Moredock’s husband by providing first aid until medics arrive.

Police have not released the name of the person who shot Miller. He was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting. Police say he is cooperating with them and no charges have been filed at this time.

Johnston Police are not commenting further on the investigation at this time.