Wisconsin man suspected in attempted murder arrested in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police in Cedar Rapids say they have arrested a man wanted on suspicion of trying to murder his girlfriend last year in Wisconsin.

Cedar Rapids police say in a news release that its officers and U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Canyon Thixton, of Portage, Wisconsin, at a home in Cedar Rapid on Wednesday morning.

Police say Thixton was wanted in Wisconsin, where police say he stabbed his 28-year-old then-girlfriend in the face and neck multiple times as she slept early the morning of Sept. 11.

Police say Thixton fled the home on a motorcycle. Police in Iowa said a handgun was found on Thixton when he was arrested, and investigators determined it was the victim’s gun taken from her home after she was stabbed.