MADISON COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A Winterset woman died Tuesday in a rollover accident in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in about 2:24 p.m. about a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cumming Road and Quail Ridge Avenue. That’s about seven miles northeast of Winterset.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found Carole Harms, 62, deceased. The MCSO says she was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle.

The preliminary investigation determined Harms was driving southbound on Cumming Road and taking a curve when her vehicle left the road. The vehicle then struck an embankment and rolled into an adjacent ditch before coming to rest.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the MCSO said a medical issue may have been a contributing factor.

An autopsy is being performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.