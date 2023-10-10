Pictured winner Stephen Hiracheta with cake creator Andrew Fuller. Photo Courtesy of Adventureland Amusement Park.

Altoona, IA (WHO) — A Marshalltown native wins the first-ever Phantom’s Earthworm Challenge at Adventureland.

The challenge happened Saturday afternoon.

Stephen Hiracheta of Marshalltown, Iowa was the winner, eating all six worms first.

This was after General Manager Mike Lusky started off the challenge by eating a live worm for the crowd.

The prize package worth more than $1,000 consisted of a Yeti Tundra 45 hard cooler, cups and accessories, two 2024 Adventureland platinum season passes, merchandise, along with North Face and Carhart hats and more.

Hiracheta, the contest winner also received a custom worm cake from Andrew Fuller, the winner of season one of Netflix’s “Is It Cake?” show.

All attendees went home with a custom Raygun shirt that read Worms: Nature’s Spaghetti.

Fans of spooky spectacles can still get in on some activities and haunted attractions for Phantom Fest for $34.99 up until October 29th.