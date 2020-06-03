Windows broken, one person arrested as Iowa City protest gets violent

Heavy police presence is staged at the NorthPark Mall early Monday, June 1, 2020, in Davenport, Iowa after a round of rioting and violence that occurred Sunday night into Monday morning in Davenport (Meg McLaughlin/Quad City Times via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Iowa City say a peaceful demonstration against police brutality and the death of George Floyd turned violent when protesters broke windows at a county building and threw rocks and water bottles at officers.

Protesters said that Johnson County sheriff’s deputies deployed pepper spray during Tuesday night clash, which occurred near the Johnson County Health and Human Services building.

Police arrested University of Iowa student Sevad Duratovic, saying he was seen “stepping away from a broken window carrying a baseball bat” and then swinging at the window of a nearby vehicle.

Duratovic denied Wednesday that he swung the bat or broke windows and says he was pepper-sprayed while walking to a police vehicle.

