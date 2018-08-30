Supremacist group makes robocalls to Iowans about Mollie Tibbetts' death Video

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts was found dead last week after disappearing more than a month earlier.

She was allegedly killed by 24-year-old Cristhian Rivera, an undocumented immigrant.

Now, robocalls are making the rounds through central Iowa.

They say that if Mollie Tibbetts was alive, she would support killing all Hispanic immigrants.

A white supremacist group is taking responsibility for the calls.

Many see this as a disturbing recording.

The calls are being sent to people across Iowa.

In the recording, the group calls for deporting not just Hispanics, but all immigrants.

The call goes on for about a minute and a half and says it is paid for by a white supremacist group.

They go as far as using a girl's voice to say Mollie Tibbetts would have wanted all Mexicans dead.

Joe Henry, with the League of United Latin American Citizens, warns Latinos should be on high alert.

"Key thing though is education public awareness and for the good people of Iowa to speak up," Henry says.

Henry adds the calls are part of a disturbing trend from white supremacist groups. He says they're using technology to spread hate messages.

"This is extreme racism in its raw form and we should not tolerate that," he says.

After a recording of the call was taken to the Attorney General's office, an investigation has been launched.

"It is a terrible call, it is not immediately obvious whether it is illegal because it is a non-commercial call, there are first amendment issue involved we are looking into it," Lynn Hick, Office of the Attorney General says.

The Attorney General's office says they have not yet been in contact with the governor about these messages.

If you do not want your number on a robocall list, add it to the National Do Not Call Registry by going to this site or calling 1-888-382-1222.