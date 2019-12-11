White House and Congress finding common ground with USMCA deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – After months of delay and indecision, the White House and Congress finding common ground to approve a new trade agreement with the nation’s biggest trading partners.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig telling KCAU 9, the USMCA deal, will be good for Iowa farmers.

The House of Representatives and the Trump Administration reaching an agreement to move forward with the President’s replacement for NAFTA.

The administration has been pushing for the USMCA to be passed for months, but the House wanted more provisions for labor, the environment, and pharmaceuticals.

Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says the deal will help local dairy and egg producers expand their market.

“Lots of upside to this agreement. Certainly in the regulatory programs across the two boarders, but dairy and poultry exports are two areas where we think we will get even more access to especially to the Canadian market, because of the passage of USMCA,” said Secretary Mike Naig, Iowa Department of Agriculture.

The agreement would give the U.S. the ability to export 3.6% of Canada’s dairy market, an increase from the existing 1%

In the next six years, the U.S. would be able to increase the export of eggs to 10 million dozen.

Upgrades that have Iowa Senator Joni Ernst hoping for quick action.

“I am hopeful that the House will finally vote on the measure next week before leaving town. This would be a great Christmas gift for American workers, farmers, and businesses,” said Senator Ernst.

“We should have already been benefiting from this kind of agreement. But we need to move beyond that, however again, the House and Senate still have to act,” added Secretary Naig.

A full House vote on the trade deal could come next week, but with only eight working days left for Congress this year.

There’s a slim chance it gets approved before January 1.