While more than 150 animals rescued in Iowa, officials worry that some are missing

MANCHESTER, Iowa (CNN/KCCI) – More than 150 animals are recovering after being rescued from deplorable conditions at a roadside zoo in Manchester, Iowa. The Animal Legal Defense Fund though, said some animals from the zoo are unaccounted for.

Elizabeth Putsche with the Animal Legal Defense Fund said that five grizzlies bears, two mountain lions, two macaws, a camel, a wolf, opossums, a fox, two ferrets, two large tortoises, four turtles, two pythons, and many more are missing

Officials are afraid the missing animals were given away, sold, or now deceased.

“There is a field adjacent to the owner’s property that they described as a composed pile where there are a number of animals, bones of all species of animals,” Putsche said.

Their concerns come shortly after hundreds of animals were saved from the Cricket Hollow Zoo. Some of them include black bears, baboons, horses, rats, raccoons, donkeys, pigs and the list goes on.

The Animal Rescue League said the rescued animals were in cages that were dirty and too small. Some of the animals had sores, and the smell of the zoo made volunteers’ eyes burn.

There more dead animals inside than living.

“Saying that you love animals is not enough,” said ARL CEO Tom Colvin. “And we are seeing it time and time and time again where people are thought to absolutely love animals, but then we get in, and we see filthy conditions, poor diets dead and dying animals. And it simply has got to stop.”

They’re putting the pressure on Iowa lawmakers.

“Right now in the Senate we have House Bill 737 that can be passed out of committee, voted on by the Senate and sent to Governor Reynolds,” said Colin Grace, the director of Legal Initiatives:

Officials with the ARL said a lawsuit will be filed against the owner of Cricket Hollow Zoo.

Blank Park Zoo said in a statement earlier this week that it assisted with the rescue and will continue to provide care for nearly 20 animals and “several hissing cockroaches.”

