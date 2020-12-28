What to look for when you recycle holiday trash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Now that Christmas is behind us, and most gifts have been opened, many people find themselves with a lot of trash.

Some of that waste can actually be recycled, but it’s important to know which materials can and cannot go into the recycling bin.

Your average wrapping paper can go into the recycling bin, but if it looks shiny or has glitter on it, it must go into the trash can instead.

Tissue paper is a product that has been previously recycled, but because the fibers are at the end of their life cycle, it needs to go into the trash.

One product that creates a lot of questions each year but is surprisingly recyclable is a barbie doll or action figure box.

“The great news is that box, even with its little window can go into the recycling. What you do want to remove are any little plastic clips or like rubber bands or twist ties that held that ball in place. Those you want to pull out and throw in the trash,” said Cassie Riley.

Gift bags that aren’t metallic or have glitter on them can also go in the recycling bin, but be sure to remove any string or ribbon handles.