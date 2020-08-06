What to know before Iowa’s tax-free holiday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Ahead of Iowa’s annual tax-free weekend, the Iowa Department of Revenue is reminding residents what is eligible for the two-day event.

The exemption of sales tax is applied to eligible clothing under $100.

The Iowa Department of Revenue says that “clothing” does not include the following:

Watchbands

Jewelry

Umbrellas

Handkerchiefs

Sporting equipment

Skis

Swim fins

Roller blades

Skates

Any special clothing or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use and not usually considered appropriate for everyday wear.

Gift certificates are not taxable and items purchased using a gift certificate will qualify for the tax exemption. A gift certificate cannot be used to reduce the selling price of an item to under $100 in order for the item to qualify for the exemption.

Any businesses open on the two days are required to participate.

More information about the two-day event can be found on the Iowa Department of Revenue website.

Below is a list of items that are taxed and those that are eligible for the event.

The annual sales tax holiday takes place Friday and Saturday. It takes plas the first Friday and Saturday of August.

