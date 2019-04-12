What to do this weekend with KSUX

Tony and Candice of KSUX spoke with Hannah and Caitlyn Friday morning about what events are going on this weekend.

The Abu Bekr Shrine Circus is going on through Sunday.

At Anthem, Puddle of Mudd is playing Friday night. Christopher Cross is performing Saturday.

The Oak Ridge Boys are performing at WinnaVegas on Saturday.

The Spring Fling Craft Fair is taking place at the Delta Hotel Center in South Sioux City Sunday.

There is also an Easter Egg Hunt at Morningside College. The event is a fundraiser called Hop-Out Arthritis. It’s taking place Sunday. Admission is $5 with egg hunts at every hour.

