WHO 13 NEWS – Next week, Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union speech.

Karen Kedrowski, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women in Politics at Iowa State University, says it’s important for Gov. Reynolds’ political career, as well as Iowa’s political future.

“So we see that people are chosen because they symbolize something that the party thinks is important, and that’s part of the message that they are sending, but also because they really want to sort of highlight the people that they think are the up and coming leaders of their party,” said Kedrowski.

Kedrowski thinks Reynolds will use the opportunity to highlight Iowa’s response to COVID and Midwestern values, as well as focus on national issues such as inflation and supply chain issues impacting farmers.

In addition to who’s speaking, Kedrowski thinks the Republican Party also chose the state to show its commitment in keeping Iowa as first in the nation status for the 2024 presidential election.

“Iowa is an important state, one of the most important states in the nation at least quadrennially,” Kedrowski said, “and it’s time to remind the country that Iowa is sort of the center of the political universe for a while every four years.”

The State of the Union will take place at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1. Gov. Reynolds’ response will follow.