WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of West Des Moines will shut off liquor sales at another establishment belonging to controversial bar owner, Steve McFadden.

The license for the Grumpy Goat Tavern on 50th Street was up for renewal Monday night and the West Des Moines City Council quickly denied that renewal with a unanimous vote.

Last month, McFadden’s other Grumpy Goat location on Mills Civic Parkway was denied a new liquor license. The Council employed an Iowa law that says cities can deny liquor licenses to owners who are “not of good moral character.” West Des Moines has cited the recent criminal charges and conviction against McFadden and pointed to his numerous tax violations over the past 22 years.

McFadden did not attend tonight’s council meeting, and the vote was swift.

“Same applicant, same issues,” said councilman, Matt McKinney.

“Frankly, when we came into it last month,” he continued, “we understood that we were looking at somebody’s character. It’s what the law requires us to look at.”

McKinney says the move was a popular one.

“The feedback we’ve received from the community is that we made the right decision,” he said.

“We knew it going in and it’s been confirmed by the residents who have reached out to us.”

Unlike last month’s vote, McFadden did not bring a group of his employees with him to speak on his behalf. Also absent were his team of attorneys and McFadden himself.

Without resistance, the entire council meeting took less than ten minutes.

“This is the right decision,” said Mayor Russ Trimble. “We have to judge whether the person is of good moral character under the law and clearly Mr. McFadden does not meet that definition of good moral character.”

The City of Des Moines also denied a liquor license renewal to McFadden’s Tipsy Crow Tavern, last month.

McFadden has appealed all of the rulings against him to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division and has been allowed to keep selling liquor at these bars in the meantime.