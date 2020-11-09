West Des Moines school to temporarily learn online due to coronavirus spread

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Valley High School will temporarily move classes online this week due to spread of the coronavirus.

“We are currently undergoing contact tracing with numerous cases, which as of Saturday, Nov. 7, has already resulted in dozens in need of quarantine,” said West Des Moines Community Schools in an email to students and parents.

Valley High School will temporarily hold classes online from Nov. 9-13.

West Des Moines Community Schools also plans to discuss with the school board an option to submit a waiver with the Iowa Department of Education to extend temporary online learning beyond the week of Nov. 9-13.

“As we continue to contact trace and await pending COVID-19 results, we believe it is critical that we stress the importance of limiting all activities to decrease the spread. We urge parents to limit social interactions of students because large gatherings without face masks only enhance the risk of exposure,” said West Des Moines Community Schools.

This move comes after Valley canceled Friday’s playoff football game against Dowling Catholic because multiple Valley players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Latest Stories