WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — West Des Moines Police are working to find a suspect in the armed robbery of a bank on Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened just before Noon at First Class Credit Union at 2501 Westown Parkway.

Police say the suspect, wearing a mask and armed with a silver handgun, demanded money from a teller then fled the bank.

Police have released a photo of the suspect captured on the bank’s surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call West Des Moines Police at 515-222-3399.